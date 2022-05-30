GPL Week 31 match report: Hearts of Oak 1-1 Karela United

Hearts drew with Karela

Hearts of Oak failed to continue their recent home form as they were held to a 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium by Karela United on Monday, May 30, 2022.

The Phobians pushed rivals Asante Kotoko SC a bit closer to the Ghana Premier League title with the 1-1 scoreline.



Kotoko now require just one point from the remaining three matches to be crowned champions of the 2021-22 season.



Hearts gaffer Samuel Boadu made three changes to the team that beat Bibiani Goldstars FC at the Accra Sports Stadium in the last fixture with former Ghana duo Sulley Ali Muntari and Samuel Inkoom keeping their places.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who is currently with the Ghana national team for the AFCON 2023 qualifiers made way for Suraj Seidu in the starting lineup.



Gladson Awako and Caleb Amankwah returned to the starting list after replacing William Ntori Dankyi and Ibrahim Larry Sumaila respectively.

Karela head coach Bismark Kobi-Mensah also made three alterations to the team that drew 1-1 with King Faisal Babes in the Nzema-Aiyinase in the last round match.



Richard Berko made a comeback to the start list after recovering from an injury he was carrying. He took the place of Emmanuel Dagadu.



Dafie Humin Mohammed and George Amonoo came in for Emmanuel Owusu Boakye and Umar Bashiru's places in the starting lineup to face the Phobians.



Striker Benjamin York broke the deadlock of the match with his first goal of the season through a spectacular strike on the stroke of halftime to put the Phobians ahead.



Karela defenders failed to deal with a lob pass from Muntari and York pounced on a rebound with a swift turn to slot home the opener.

The visitors levelled matters seven minutes from full-time through substitute Emmanuel Owusu Boakye after connecting a cross from Augustine Randolph.



