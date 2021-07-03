GPL Week 32 Preview: Asante Kotoko vs. King Faisal

Kotoko are second on the league table

Asante Kotoko SC will be out to make a rebound this weekend from their defeat to Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash last Sunday at Accra Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors are taking on their Kumasi rivals King Faisal Babes at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi in a matchday 32 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.



Kotoko are now trailing bitterest rivals Hearts by three points as they lie at the 2nd place on the premiership standings.



The Reds aim at beating King Faisal on Saturday to move on level pegging with Hearts as the latter face relegation threatened Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday in Cape Coast.

Kotoko have recorded four victories and drawn once in their last five home games and would want to extend the unbeaten streak on Saturday.



First choice goalkeeper Razak Abalora is expected back in the match squad for the Kumasi derby in Obuasi on the weekend. He has missed the last three matches.



In the reverse fixture at the Ohene Ameyaw Park, a solitary goal by Guinean import Naby Laye Keita gave the Porcupines all three points.