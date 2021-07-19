GPL Week 34: Liberty Professionals and Dwarfs relegated, Hearts crowned champions

Hearts are winners of the 2020/2021 GPL

Source: GNA

The final day of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) witnessed some intriguing drama at the bottom of the table with five teams battling for survival.

With Hearts already crowned Champions earlier on Saturday despite their 1-0 loss against West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) in Sogakope, attention was switched to the bottom half.



Elmina Sharks delivered a superb away performance as they edged Asante Kotoko 1-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium. Ben Boatentg's solitary strike was enough to push Elmina Sharks to 41 points.



Elmina Sharks maintain their league status by virtue of their better head-to-head record than Ebusua Dwarfs who also accumulated 41 points after their 2-1 win against Bechem United.



Liberty Professionals ended their 22-year stay in the Ghana Premier League as they failed to secure the win against King Faisal in a goalless game.

King Faisal with the point edged Ebusua Dwarfs with a better head-to-head despite tied on 41 points.



Thus Ebusua Dwarfs and Liberty Professionals join Inter Allies as the teams relegated in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League



The drama on the day was at the Accra Sports Stadium, where Legon Cities came back from 2-1 down to beat Eleven Wonders 3-2 with substitute Matthew Anim Cudjoe scoring the decisive goal for the Royals.



Elsewhere in the league, Aduana Stars finished the season unbeaten at home after their 2-1 win against Karela United. The win ensured the 'Ogyaa Boys' finished fourth on the league table.

Kwasi Donsu's strike from 12 yards aided Medeama to finish the season with a win over Berekum Chelsea likewise Great Olympics who edged Dreams 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Ashantigold SC recorded the biggest win of the season after beating Inter Allies 7-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium with Isaac Opoku Agyemang scoring an hat-trick.



Below are the results for match-week 34:



Sogakope: WAFA 1-0 Hearts

Accra: Great Olympics 2-1 Dreams FC



Obuasi: Kotoko 0-1 Elmina Sharks



Cape Coast: Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 Bechem United



Dansoman: Liberty Professionals 0-0 King Faisal

Dormaa: Aduana Stars 2-1 Karela United



Accra: Legon Cities 3-2 Eleven Wonders



Tarkwa: Medeama 1-0 Berekum Chelsea



Obuasi: Ashantigold 7-0 Inter Allies