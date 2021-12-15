GPL Week 8: Hearts target first win of season, Kotoko host RTU

Defending champions Hearts of Oak have had a bad start to the season

Source: GNA

The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL) returns midweek with Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko in action after their 'Super Clash' encounter due last Sunday was postponed.

Hearts of Oak who are yet to record a win this season as they placed at the bottom of the league log with three points out of a possible 12.



They have three outstanding matches to play and would begin their road to redemption on Wednesday as they travel to Elmina to face Sharks at the Ndoum Sports Stadium.



Hearts during their last visit to the Ndoum Sports Stadium edged their counterparts 1-0 to book a place in the semi-finals of the MTN FA Cup, a competition they eventually won.



The team would be looking forward to putting their recent disappointments in the Champions League and Confederation Cup behind as they focus on defending their league title.



Elmina Sharks have had a difficult start to the season with seven points from a possible 21 and are placed 13th on the league table.

Asante Kotoko having suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of city-rivals King Faisal would now lock horns with Real Tamale United (RTU) as they look to bounce back to winning ways.



The Porcupine Warriors despite their recent slip are firm favourites against an RTU side who shockingly lost at home game against Medeama in their last encounter.



League Leaders King Faisal would be looking to record their third successive win when they face Accra Lions at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.



King Faisal have become a tough side to beat this season and the Alhaji Grusah's men who were not considered title challengers at the start, are making a serious case to be considered title challengers.



Accra Great Olympics would be using the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope as their temporary home grounds due to the closure of the Accra Sports Stadium for footballing activities but for musical concerts.

The "Dade Boys" are winless in four games and have slipped into ninth on the league table but would fancy their chances against newcomers Bibiani Gold Stars who are yet to record a win away from home.



Medeama SC who are currently on an unbeaten five-match streak would host Legon Cities at the CAM Park in Aiyinase.



WAFA's form this season has been dreadful this season and their latest home defeat against AshantiGold SC is testament of how they have struggled in the early part of the season.



The Academy Boys are second from bottom with just five points and face Berekum Chelsea, a side just above them on the table in what promises a fascinating encounter at the Golden City Park.



Below is the full fixture list for week 8:

Great Olympics vs Bibiani Gold Stars (Wednesday)



Dreams vs Karela (Wednesday)



Bechem United vs Eleven Wonders (Wednesday)



Berekum Chelsea vs WAFA (Wednesday)



Medeama vs Legon Cities (Wednesday)

Ashanti Gold vs Aduana Stars (Wednesday)



Elmina Sharks vs Hearts of Oak (Wednesday)



Accra Lions vs King Faisal (Wednesday)



Asante Kotoko vs RTU (Wednesday)