GPL Week29: Asante Kotoko defeat Inter Allies 3-2

Kotoko defeated Allies 3-2

Asante Kotoko on Monday afternoon posted an important 3-2 win over Inter Allies FC to ensure they stay in the race for this season’s Ghana Premier League title.

The Porcupine Warriors today locked horns with the Capelli Boys at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu to fight for three points on matchday 29 of the ongoing league season.



In a game where both teams excelled, Asante Kotoko went into the break with a deserved 2-1 lead. Goals from Emmanuel Gyamfi and Evans Adomako gave the reds the advantage while Alex Aso’s strike kept the home team in the game.



After recess, Inter Allies pushed and fortunately equalized in the 63rd minute to draw level when Andy Okpe scored.

With Andrews Apau scoring in the 71st minute, Asante Kotoko managed to hold on to ensure they win 3-2 at the end of the 90 minutes.



The win means Asante Kotoko stays in second on the Ghana Premier League table with 53 points, the same as the team in first, Hearts of Oak.