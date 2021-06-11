GPL Wk29 Preview: Kotoko, Hearts at title crossroads

League leaders, Hearts of Oak

Source: GNA

The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) is turning out to be one of the most keenly contested in recent years with both halves of the table looking very congested with six matches to end.

Match-week 29 entails some feisty fixtures especially for Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko who are considered firm favourites to annex the coveted trophy.



The Phobians who dropped points in their last encounter against Great Olympics would be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they host Medeama at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



The Mauve and Yellow are third on the league standings with 46 points and would be looking to close the gap on Hearts who are currently top with 50 points.



Hearts on the other hand would have to win this game if they are to put 'champagne on ice' as they look to break their 11-year trophy drought with few matches to end the season.



Asante Kotoko who are joined on top together with Hearts would have a daunting task when they travel to Dawu to face relegation-threatened Inter Allies on Monday.

Inter Allies have made the 'Theatre of Dreams' a fortress ever since they moved to the venue, having just lost once and have ten goals in their last three home matches.



Asante Kotoko, despite having the best defence in the league, seems to have dipped in form in recent matches but their last home win against AshantiGold would serve as a huge boost going into the clash.



AshantiGold on the other hand have struggled in the second round and are just three points above the drop zone despite placing 10th in the league.



A loss against Ebusua Dwarfs at home on Sunday could see them drop into the relegation zone for the first time this season.



Great Olympics would look to keep chasing their top four hopes when they travel to Techiman to face King Faisal.

The 'Insha Allah' Boys are second from bottom and would be looking to get all three points against 'Dade Boys' which could propel them move out of the relegation zone.



The other league fixtures of the weekend would see Aduana FC host Liberty Professionals while WAFA face off against Dreams at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.



Below is the full fixture list for week 29:



Sogakope: WAFA vs Dreams Techiman: King Faisal vs Great Olympics Obuasi: AshantiGold vs Dwarfs Elmina: Elmina Sharks vs Eleven Wonders Dormaa: Aduana Stars vs Liberty Professionals Accra: Hearts vs Medeama Bechem: Bechem United vs Berekum Chelsea Aiyinase: Karela United vs Legon Cities Dawu: Inter Allies vs Kotoko