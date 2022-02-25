GPL can catch up with La Liga, EPL if we get quality pitches - Kotoko coach

Prosper Ogum Narteh, coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko

The head coach for Asante Kotoko, Prosper Narteh Ogum has disclosed that he has no doubt the Ghana Premier League can become like the Spanish La Liga if there are quality pitches in the country.

Despite being a giant football country not only in Africa but in the world, Ghana remains lacking behind in terms of having the infrastructure for the sports.



Besides the Accra Sports Stadium, Baba Yara Sports Stadium, and a few other venues, there are so many bad venues that make playing football difficult.



Speaking on the matter, Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has called for more investment.



According to him, should Ghana have quality pitches in the country, the top-flight league will soon match up with the English Premier League and all other top leagues in the world.

“La Liga, EPL, and others will be a thing of the past because they are a lot of young talents in the country and when we get good pitches I think we can get there.”



Coach Ogum said in a post-match interview after the goalless draw against Hearts of Oak last Sunday.



