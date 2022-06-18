GPL champions Asante Kotoko draw 1-1 with Accra Lions in final match of the season

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko

Samuel Boateng scores late goal for Kotoko

Samari Salifu scores for Accra Lions



Frank Etouga unable to score in Kotoko’s last match



Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko fought hard to draw 1-1 with Accra Lions in their final match of the season against Accra Lions in an away fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The hosts dominated the game in the first half but were unlucky to get a goal in the first 45 minutes as the Porcupines remained firm at the back.



Cameroonian striker, Frank Mbella Etouga also came close to scoring but his attempts went wide.

However, in the second half, the Lions got their goal in the 53rd minute through Samari Salifu. The player tapped in a ball from a cross to score the first goal in the game.



Kotoko probed for a goal in the game but were unlucky on several occasions as the combination of Fabio Gama and Mbella Etougah was unsuccessful.



The Brazilian tried winning a penalty for the Porcupines but the referee had no interest in it.



The Porcupine Warriors finally got the equalizer in the 88th minute when Accra Lions goalkeeper Asare committed a blunder failing to clear a back pass sent to him.



Etouga shot was saved by the goalkeeper but Samuel Boateng was blessed with the rebound and he dispatched it into the roof to get the equalizer for Kotoko.

Kotoko who have crowned champions of the league finished the season with 67 points while Accra Lions finished the season with 45 points which put them in a safer position away from relegation.



Watch match highlights



