GPL champions Asante Kotoko to play Rivers United in Turkey

Asante Kotoko Pull Out Of GHALCA Top 6 Tournament.png Asante Kotoko

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko, the reigning Ghana Premier League champions, is reportedly set to play a friendly match with Rivers United of the Nigerian Premier League.

The two national champions will meet in Turkey next month for pre-season training.

As part of their preparations for the upcoming 2022/23 football season, the Porcupine Warriors are expected to play a number of friendly games.

Asante Kotoko will be hoping for a successful pre-season in order to kick off the new season on a high note.

The Kumasi based club will likely travel to Turkey with a new coach and without some of the players who helped the club to clinch the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title.

The club has already unveiled its home and away jersey for the 2022/23 football season.

