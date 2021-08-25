GPL champions Hearts of Oak welcome back Nii Sabahn Quaye

Sabahn Quaye at Accra Hearts of Oak training

Experienced Team Manager, Sylvester Nii Sabahn Quaye has resumed his duties at 2020/21 Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak.

Quaye left the Phobians in February together with Serbian coach Kosta Papic.



He was rumoured to have been shown the exit by Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, after criticizing the hierarchy of the club over how they were handling key issues in the club.



Earlier this week, a widespread report indicated that Quaye has joined Maxwell Konadu’s backroom staff at fellow Ghana Premier League outfit Legon Cities FC ahead of the upcoming season.



However, the affable Team Manager was pictured at Accra Hearts of Oak training ground on Wednesday as the club commenced pre-training.

Quaye was a key member of the 2000 CAF Champions League triumphant team and the 2004 CAF Confederation Cup contingent.



A historic spell with the Black Stars only confirmed the managerial nous of Quaye in the Ghanaian terrain.



Hearts won the domestic double, Ghana Premier League, and MTN FA Cup, and are eying more success in the coming season.