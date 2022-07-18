GPL headline sponsor will partner both WPL and Division One League - Henry Asante Twum

Ghana Premier League

GFA Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum has disclosed that the Association is on the verge of sealing a headline sponsor for the Ghana Premier League, Women’s Premier League and Division One League.



The GPL, WPL and DOL have been running without a headline sponsor for a long time and clubs have been on the heels of the GFA to secure a lucrative deal for the league.



Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, Henry Asante Twum noted that the GFA will announce the deal once the contract has been finalized.

“We are looking for a company to partner with the Ghana Premier League, we’ve had several discussions hoping that within the next few weeks, we would make the company and the contract public. It's for both the GPL, WPL and Division One League,” he stated.



He added, “I am very much elated for the progress we’ve made so far, it looks very positive and very soon we will make the details public.”



The 2022/23 football season will kick off in September as announced by the Ghana Football Association.



The last headline sponsorship the GFA signed for the GPL was in 2017 with Zylofon, which was expected to earn them $10 million over five years.



