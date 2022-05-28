GPL macth preview: Hearts of Oak lock horn with Karela on GPL return

Accra Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak will host Karela United in a match week 31 encounter on Monday afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium

Champions Accra Hearts of Oak game against Eleven Wonders was suspended by the Ghana Football Association due to an outbreak of Influenza A subtype H3N2 among Hearts players.



Accra Hearts of Oak are 4th on the Ghana Premier League table with 47 points after 29 games.



On the other hand, Karela United drew 1-1 with King Faisal in their last Ghana Premier League. Umar Bashiru (45th minute) scored for Karela United while Samuel Kusi (58th minute) scored for King Faisal.

Karela United are 6th on the Ghana Premier League table with 44 points after 30 games.



Accra Hearts of Oak's last five games: three wins, two draws.



Karela United's last five games: two wins, two draws, and one defeat.