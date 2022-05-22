0
GPL match Report: Bechem United and Legon Cities draw blank

Bechem United1 610x400 Bechem United

Sun, 22 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Bechem United were unable to return to winning ways as they share the spoils with Legon Cities on home turf on Sunday.

The Hunters were held to a 0-0 draw at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on matchday 30 of the Ghana Premier League.

Despite creating numerous scoring opportunities in the game, both teams were unable to find the back of the net.

In the game, Bechem United hoped for a win but the Royals proved to be tough opposition.

Kasim Ocansey Mingle's outfit have now drawn their last five games of the domestic top-flight as they gradually fade out of the title contenders.

They have now dropped from the second spot to the third after drawing against Legon Cities.

Bechem United currently sit in 3rd position with 49 points whereas Legon Cities occupies 7th position with 43 points.

