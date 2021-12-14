GPL match day 8: Four matches to look out for

Asante Kotoko players protesting against referee's decision

There are intriguing fixtures lined up in matchday 8 of the 2021/2022 Ghana Primer League.



The midweek games have some interesting paring to put fans in an anticipatory mood wanting to know how the team will fare. All the games come off on Wednesday, December 14.



Here are five matches to look out for

Accra Lions vs King Faisal



League leaders King Faisal visits Accra Lions FC at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena in a bid to maintain their lead at the top of the table.



Faisal has been in top form, recording five wins out of their previous 7 matches. They hold a decent away record of two victories and a draw.



The Green and Whites face Lions who struggling to find their feet in what is a first-ever top-flight appearance. The newbies have won only two of their opening 7 games, losing four.



This will be the first-ever meeting between the two.

Ashanti Gold vs Aduana Stars



Ashanti Gold will host Aduana Stars at the Len Clay Stadium. The Fire boys got thumped 4-0 during their last visit to Obuasi and would set sight on revenge.



While Ashanti Gold have lost two, drawn one, and won two of their last five matches, Aduana are unbeaten in their last five matches, drawing one.



The Dormaa-based side are second on the table with 14 points, three points above their opponent tomorrow.



Asante Kotoko vs RTU

Asante Kotoko would hope to bounce back to winning ways against Real Tamale United.



The Porcupines lost 3-2 in their previous game against King Faisal and subsequently had their away game against Hearts of Oak postponed.



Therefore, the Reds will be back at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on a Wednesday night fixture against RTU.



RTU have won one of their last three away games since returning to first-tier football in 7 years.



The Blues and Whites have had a decent start, recording 10 points in 7 matches. Kotoko sits third on the table, 3 points above RTU.

Elmina Sharks vs Hearts of Oak



Hearts of Oak search for their first win of the season in 6 attempts. The titleholders have three matches shelved on the account of their participation in the CAF confederations cup.



Hearts have had an early season misfortune, drawing three and losing two of their opening five matches of their title defense. Hence, they are lying at the rock bottom of the table.



Sharks, who have won two games already will need a win to get back to winning ways after picking a defeat to King Faisal the time.