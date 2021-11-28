GPL match highlights: Karela United 0-0 Kotoko

Asante Kotoko failed to score for the first time this season following their goalless draw against Karela United in week 5 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors went into the game determined to avoid defeat at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.



Karela dominated the game and had the best chance with Kotoko having to do



more of the defending.



Kotoko were reduced to 10 men as Richard Boadu was sent off for a bad foul in the 63rd minute.

Goalkeeper Razak Abalora pulled off a fantastic save to deny Karela what could have been the winner in the 85th minute.



Despite dropping points, Kotoko still lead the table, three more points ahead of second-placed King Faisal.



Watch highlights of the match below.



