GPL match preview: Aduana Stars vs Hearts of Oak

Hearts Aduana Stars Yahaya Mohammed Aduana Stars host Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday, March 13, 2022

Sat, 12 Mar 2022 Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak will face in-form Aduana Stars on Match Day 20 of the Ghana Premier League at the Nana Agyemang Badu I stadium on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

The Phobians travel to Dormaa in high spirits following their 2-1 win over WAFA in midweek.

Hearts are undefeated in their last four league games and will look to extend their streak on Sunday.

The Accra-base giants will be without talisman Sulley Muntari after picking up a knock against the Academy Boys.

However, coach Samuel Boadu welcomes Gladson Awako back in the squad while Agyenim Boateng also returns after recovering from a long injury layoff.

There is still no place for the Club’s top scorer, Kofi Kordzi as he fails to make the squad for the second successive game.

Meanwhile, Aduana Stars have been flawless since their shock defeat to Bibiani Gold Stars on February 6.

The Ogya Boys reacted by recording three consecutive league wins ( Eleven Wonders, Karela United, and King Faisal) scoring six goals and conceding 0 in the process.

An impressive run that has seen them climb up the ladder to second on the standings with 33 points- 8 behind leaders Asante Kotoko.

Aduana need a win to keep up with the Porcupine Warriors and will fancy themselves at home against the defending Champions.

