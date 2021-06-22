GPL match preview: Asante Kotoko vs Karela

Asante Kotoko and Karela United will lock horns in a highly-tensed Ghana Premier League fixture on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Following months of exciting action in the 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign, the season is just five matches away from its conclusion.



As a result, all 18 participating clubs are eager to win games to enhance their chances of a strong finish that could guarantee a league title and surviving relegation.



For Asante Kotoko and Karela United, both teams are in the top four of the Ghana Premier League table and have good chances of lifting the title at the end of the season.



Tomorrow, the teams will lock horns at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium to battle for the three BIG points.



For Asante Kotoko, the team will hope to take advantage of playing at home to cruise to victory.

Even with the controversy around Karela United, the team from Anyinase will have enough firepower to worry the Porcupine Warriors.



Knowing the importance of the three points at stake, the preview of the encounter proves that it will be a tough match to decide.



Player to Watch:



Fabio Gama – The Brazilian midfielder was in another outstanding form last weekend when he inspired Asante Kotoko to FA Cup triumph.



He has been red hot in the Ghana Premier League and will be key for the Reds tomorrow if they are to beat Karela United.

Predicted Scoreline:



Asante Kotoko 1-1 Karela United



The big game between Asante Kotoko and Karela United is scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.



