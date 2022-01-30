GPL match preview: Berekum Chelsea hosts Accra Lions at Golden City Park

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Berekum Chelsea have all to do when they host Accra Lions at home on Sunday, in a Ghana Premier League fixture at the Golden City Park.
The ‘Bibires’ have endured a dry spell in the last few weeks of the season; a streak that has left them just a point above the drop zone.
Chelsea remains winless in 5 games since a home win against AshantiGold and are currently trailing Sunday’s opponents, Accra Lions (who have 16 points) by just a point.
Their last 2 home games have ended in goalless draws (against Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko) and coach Solomon Odwo who has returned to the side- will want to end this unwanted streak.
However, simply winning will be no cinch as they face off against a team that has seen their fortunes turnaround positively in recent weeks, Accra Lions.
After losing their first 5 away league matches, the GPL newsboys have won 1 and drawn the other of their last 2 games on the road as they get a grip on what it entails to grind results on trips away from home in the league. They beat Legon Cities 1 nil before drawing 1-1 with Aduana Stars at Dormaa.
Picking 4 out of the last 6 points from away encounters is surely a clear indication of the side’s improvement and overall willingness to survive relegation.
Currently, Accra Lions boast a form guide of 2 wins, 2 draws, and 1 defeat in their last 5 games in the top flight. Half of their 16 points have been amassed during this period which is a positive signal that their miserable start to life in Ghana’s Premier League is a thing of the past now.
They will however be wary of not falling into a ditch again by recording back-to-back defeats. Lions suffered a painful 1 nil defeat to Ashgold the last time out at home and won’t want to lose yet another league game.
The dynamics of the game, promises an action-packed show this afternoon at the Golden City Park.
- Sulley Ali Muntari signs for Hearts of Oak - Report
- Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko’s 2-0 win over Great Olympics in Kumasi
- GPL match report: Aduana Stars 0-1 Bechem United
- LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs Great Olympics - GPL Week 15
- Etouga Mbella scores twice as Kotoko beat Olympics at Baba Yara
- Read all related articles