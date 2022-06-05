GPL match preview: Great Olympics vs Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko SC

Champions Asante Kotoko are in the capital to face Great Olympics in what promises to be an exciting match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Following their record-extending 24th title on Thursday, the Porcupine Warriors may receive a guard of honour from Olympics.



Prosper Narteh Ogum's men emerged as champions after a 1-1 draw with AshantiGold. They will receive their medals and trophy next weekend in their final home game of the season.



They may have won the title, but Kotoko will be taking this very seriously as they look to win their final three games of the season.



Their striker Mbella Etouga is in a tight race for the golden boot and will be desperate to score. Currently, he has 20 goals, same as AshantiGold's Yaw Annor.



Great Olympics, on the other hand, require victory to remain in contention for a top-four finish. They would have been in the top four by now if they had been consistent.

Their poor form in the second round has been their undoing, but they are still not out, with only four points separating them from fourth-placed Accra Hearts of Oak.



Kotoko will be looking for their first win against Olympics in Accra since 2015. They haven't had much joy in their last two visits, with the Olympics winning one and the other ending in a stalemate.



Nonetheless, Kotoko will be confident after defeating Olympics 2-0 earlier this season thanks to a brace from Etouga.



Olympics are in poor form heading into this match, having suffered two defeats and one draw in their last three games.