GPL match preview: Great Olympics vs. Bechem United

Great Olympics will fancy their top-four chances and the title race against Bechem United on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in a matchday 30 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Dade Boys are currently out of the top four places as they occupy the 5th place on the league table with just a point behind the 4th placed team.



They are now 8 points from the top spot and a lose or draw on Wednesday will make their quest for the premiership title a tall order.



Olympics hope to take advantage of Bechem's poor form to get back to winning ways and to climb the ladder to keep their title hopes alive.



The Wonder Club has not had the best of results in their last five home games where they have managed only two victories, drawn two, and lost once.



They are also winless in their last three Premiership games having drawn two and lost one.

Olympics go into this match on the back of a defeat to second-tier side Heart of Lions FC in the FA Cup round of 32 last weekend.



Annor Walker's side will welcome back top performer Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye to the team for this match after returning from a tour with the Ghana U23 team.



Bechem will be traveling to the capital to take on Olympics with the hopes of bettering their present away from and also avoid any threats of relegation in the end.



The Hunters are in the 11th position in the league standings with 37 points from 29 matches and five points above the relegation zone.



Bechem has been poor in the league recently. They have only one win from the last 7 matches and have lost 5 and drawn once.

Also, they have been abysmal on the road since recording an away win on 12 December 2020 against Inter Allies FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Hunters have lost every away match in the league in 2021 and thus 11 straight defeats when they play as visitors or guests.



Bechem has their captain Moro Salifu back in the team for Wednesday's game after national team duties with the Black Stars.



Salifu was absent in the last two league matches.



