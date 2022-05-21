0
GPL match preview - Kotoko host Chelsea as Porcupines hope to inch closer to league glory

Sat, 21 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko will welcome Berekum Chelsea to the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League match week 30.

The Porcupine Warriors will go into this encounter with full confidence, knowing that a win for them will edge the club closer to the Ghana Premier League title.

Prosper Narteh’s side have managed two wins, two defeats, and one draw in their last five matches of the domestic top-flight.

Berekum Chelsea who have suffered three defeats in their last three away games will hope to change the narrative against the two-time African Champions.

The Bibires have managed one win in their last five matches and have the opportunity to back up from their slumber lately at away.

Kotoko are at the summit of the table with 56 points whereas Chelsea occupies 9th position with 40 points.

Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors have a game at hand following the postponement of their matchday 29 encounter against Ashantigold.

The much-anticipated game which was scheduled for Thursday, May 19, 2022, was postponed indefinitely by the Ghana Football Association citing security reasons on the back of the Miners' demotion to Division Two League.

