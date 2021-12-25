GPL match preview: Kotoko host struggling WAFA at Baba Yara

Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko had to labour in their last game to dispatch Legon Cities but must improve against WAFA at home on Sunday, 26 December 2021.

The Porcupine Warriors needed a brace from Cameroonian import Frank Etuoga to down the Royals at the Dawu Park.



Despite bagging the points, head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum expressed his dissatisfaction about the team's beige performance.



Ogum won named Ghana Premier League Coach of the Month award for November after guiding his side to four straight wins [Dreams, Bechem, Bibiani Gold Stars and Eleven Wonders] and one draw [against Karela United].



Kotoko have a full squad at their disposal after no player made it in Ghana's squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Before their last encounter, Kotoko's firepower had doused after defeat to King Faisal and drawing with Real Tamale United- both matches at home.



WAFA are struggling to keep their head afloat this term and have struggled to churn out results.



They have been dreadful on the road and have conceded five goals in their last two away matches.



The Academy Boys are yet to score a goal away from home this season.