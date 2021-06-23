GPL match preview: Liberty Professionals vs. AshantiGold

Liberty Professionals will welcome AshantiGold SC to the Sogakope Park on Thursday, June 24, 2021, on match week 30 fixture where they will continue their quest to avoid relegation at the end of the season.

The Scientific Soccer Lads are sitting at the 16th position on the league standings with 32 points from the previous 29 matches.



They are only separated from the safe places with goals difference.



Liberty requires nothing but a victory against AshantiGold in Thursday's encounter to keep their survival hopes much alive.



In the reverse fixture in Obuasi, Liberty recorded their first-ever win over the Miners in the premiership with a 1-0 scoreline at the Len Clay Stadium.



Liberty boasts of a very good home form going into the game having gone unbeaten at the Sogakope Park since adopting there as their home ground.



Nana Andy Sinasson's side has won four and drawn two of the six league games in Sogakope after moving from Dansoman, including a 4-0 mauling of Elmina Sharks FC.

Midfielder Prosper Ahiabu will make a return from suspension to face the Miners on Thursday.



AshantiGold will need to better their recent away form to overcome Liberty at the Sogakope park on Thursday so as to widen the gap between them and the drop zone.



The Miners and the relegation zone are five points apart as they lie at the 10th position on the premiership standings with 37 points.



AshantiGold will be in full confidence in their journey to the Volta Region after recording back-to-back wins for the first time in a long while.



They came from a goal down to beat lower-tier side Aboi Young Stars in round 32 of the FA Cup last Sunday in Samraboi.



The Gold and Black outfit are winless in their last 11 away matches in the league and will hope to clinch a victory against Liberty to change the status quo.

Thomas Duah and his guys have lost all of their last four away matches.



Versatile defender Frank Akoto is making a comeback to the team for the trip to Sogakope after serving a suspension in the last league game.



First-choice goalkeeper Kofi Mensah is expected back between the sticks for Thursday's encounter after being left out of the FA Cup last weekend.



