GPL match preview: RTU host 'firing' Aduana Stars in Tamale

Real Tamale United

Real Tamale United (RTU) will host in-form Aduana Stars in a match week 21 encounter at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Real Tamale United lost 0-1 against West African Football Academy in their last game in the league, Justus Torsutsey scored for WAFA in the 41st minute.



Real Tamale United are 15th on the Ghana Premier League table with 21 points after 20 games.



On the other hand, Aduana Stars also won 1-0 against defending champions Accra Hearts of Oak in their last game in the league, Sam Adams scored for Aduana Stars in the 45th minute.

Aduana Stars are 2nd on the Ghana Premier League table with 36 points after 20 games.



Real Tamale United last five games: two draws and three defeats.



Aduana Stars last five games: four wins and one defeat.