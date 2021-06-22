GPL match preview: WAFA SC v Aduana Stars

Tied on points [43] on the Ghana Premier League table, WAFA and Aduana Stars will battle it out on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in search of the maximum three points.

Following months of exciting action in the 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign, the season is just five matches away from its conclusion.



As a result, all 18 participating clubs are eager to win games to enhance their chances of a strong finish that could win the league title and surviving relegation.



In one of the games set to be played tomorrow, WAFA SC will host Aduana Stars at the Reb Bull Arena in Sogakope.



The game is a matchday 30 encounter of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Both teams are aiming for a top-half finish and will leave no stone unturned on the matchday to come away with the maximum points.

Ahead of the game, the footballghana.com team in this preview tips WAFA SC as the favorites, although Aduana Stars will make a good account of themselves.



The team anticipates a scoring draw between the two clubs in the 90 minutes that will in no doubt be fierce.



The kick-off to the match has been set at 15:00GMT.



