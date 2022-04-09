0
Menu
Sports

GPL match report: Accra Lions beat Karela United 1-0 with ten men

Accra Lions FC GGG Accra Lions

Sat, 9 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Accra Lions on Saturday afternoon displayed impressive resilience as the team narrowly defeated Karela United with 10 men.

The capital-based club today hosted the side from Anyinase in a matchday 24 encounter of the Ghana Premier League.

Unfortunately for the home team, they had to play with 10 men in the entire second half after Daniel Awuni had been shown a red card in the 43rd minute.

Despite the disadvantage, Accra Lions defended very well and even wrestled all points from Karela United at the end of the 90 minutes.

It was all thanks to an equalizer from Frederick Asante in the 73rd minute.

Courtesy of today’s win, Accra Lions have climbed to safety away from the relegation zone.

For Karela United, losing three points on matchday 24 sees the team dropping to 8th on the league log.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Huge taxes, unserious employees - Nigerian business owner laments about Ghana
'Take my wedding ring and pray for me' - The last words of General Acheampong
Sammy Gyamfi tops social media trends after 'banter' with UPSA lecturer on TV
GRIDCo announces ‘Dumsor’ schedule for the next 84 days in Accra
I won't stoop to your level and insult you – Former Tourism Minister hits back at Adom-Otchere
Adwoa Safo did not vote against Mike Oquaye in Speaker election – NPP MP
Passenger on British Airways flight gives frightening account of how aircraft circled for over one hour
I became my father's driver aftter failing A-level exam - Ken Ofori-Atta
'Stop fooling' – Adom-Otchere goes wild on NDC’s Zita Benson over dumsor at KIA claims
NDC's Baba Kamara appointed sole distributor of Dangote fertilizer across West Africa
Related Articles: