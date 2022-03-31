0
GPL match report: Asante Kotoko drop points against Karela in Kumasi

Thu, 31 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko displayed impressive fighting spirit on Thursday, March 31, 2022, when the team fought with 10 men to come from a goal down to earn a crucial point from the game against Karela United.

The Porcupine Warriors club hosted the opponent from Anyinase at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium confident of securing the maximum three points.

The contest served as a matchday 22 encounter of the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

Unfortunately for Asante Kotoko, the team was reduced to 10 men in the early parts of the first half when captain Abdul Ismail Ganiyu was shown a red card.

Subsequently, Karela United capitalised on the man advantage and scored through winger Kelvin Andoh in the 36th minute to take the lead.

Now down a man and a goal as well, it took a fantastic display of character from the Reds to get back into the game.

Lethal forward Frank Etouga Mbella equalized on the stroke of halftime to restore parity for the home team.

With neither side able to score in the second half, the match ended 1-1 with both teams taking home a point for their efforts.

