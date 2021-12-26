GPL match report: Asante Kotoko pip WAFA to record back-to-back victories

Imoro Ibrahim hugs goal scorer Richmond Lamptey

Asante Kotoko maintained their winning run with a 1-0 win over WAFA at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, 26 December 2021 in the Ghana Premier League.

Midfielder Richmond Lamptey shot home from inside the box to nail his former side who are yet to score and win a point on the road.



The first scare of the game came from Stephen Amankona whose header on a corner kick came off the upright.



WAFA switched on their attacking machine and went on a break but Justus Torsutsey's long-range effort catch Abalora off his line but it went wide.



Amankona controlled a ball at the edge of the box and drills in a pass into the box which was met by Gama but the connection went narrowly wide in the 25th minute.

Three minutes to the half-hour mark, the referee rescinds an initial decision to award our hosts a penalty. Good call.



Before the hour mark, Richmond Lamptey drilled home the goal after his earlier connection had been intercepted.



Mfegue's close-range shot is blocked by the unsuspecting WAFA keeper and Etuoga's finds himself close but fires feebly wide.



Two minutes to full time, Sampson Agyapong curled in a free-kick but Razak Abalora was alert to tip it over the frame for a corner kick which was wasted.