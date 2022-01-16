GPL match report: Ashanti Gold annihilate Elmina Sharks in Obuasi

Ashanti Gold SC

Ashanti Gold SC have worsened the woes of Elmina Sharks this season following a 4-0 defeat to ensure the Sharks stay rooted to the bottom of the Ghana Premier League table.

The Central Region-based club since the start of the 2021/22 Ghanaian top-flight league season has struggled to compete.



As a result, the team looks headed for relegation and continuously struggles to pick points from games.



Today, Elmina Sharks were hosted by Ashanti Gold SC at the Len Clay Sports Stadium in Obuasi in a game serving as a matchday 13 encounter of the Ghana Premier League.

With the Miners dominating play throughout the 90 minutes, Seth Osei bagged a brace to ensure the side run away with the maximum points.



On the matchday, Elijah Addai and Yaw Annor both scored in the first half to inspire Ashanti Gold SC to record a delightful 4-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.