GPL match report: Ashgold suffer narrow defeat to Chelsea in Berekum

Berekum Chelsea

Berekum Chelsea recorded a narrow victory over AshantiGold SC in Ghana Premier League to move three places up on the standings on Sunday.

The Bibires got a 1-0 win against the Miners at the Golden City Park to return to winning ways as Chelsea claim back-to-back home wins for the first time this season.



Chelsea gaffer Moses Cofie made only two changes to the team that lost 3-2 to Aduana Stars in the Bono Derby last time in Dormaa Ahenkro.



Isaac Kwakye Osei came in to replace Nasiru Osman Ebla whereas Bismark Awuah got his first start taking the place of Emmanuel Essiam in midfield.



AshantiGold coach Thomas Duah also made five alterations to the team that drew 0-0 with Great Olympics on matchday 9 at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.



Winger Joseph Amoah was handed his premiership start as he took the place of Seth Osei.

Isaac Opoku Agyemang and Eric Esso came back into the starting where they replaced Yaw Annor and Elijah Addai respectively.



Seidu Dauda Yussif and John Josiah Andoh also started for the Miners replacing Stephen Owusu Banahene and Kwadwo Amoako.



A first-half goal by defender Stephen Anokye Badu was the difference at full-time as the entire game was fairly balanced with few scoring opportunities.



Anokye Badu scored the match-winner in the 43rd minute after converting a penalty to ensure all three points remained in Berekum.