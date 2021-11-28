GPL match report: Bechem United fight from a goal down to beat Dreams

Bechem United team. Credit: 442ghandStock

Bechem United clawed back from an early goal to post a 3-1 win over Dreams FC at home on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.

The Hunters main their 100% home record after wins over Medeama and Elmina Sharks.



The visitors took the lead in the fifth minute through Ali Huzaif.



He connected home from close range after winger Issah Ibrahim sent in a cross inside the box.



Three minutes later, Dreams FC went close to doubling their lead by striker Agyenim Boateng was denied.



He broke away on the left before whipping in a cross which was cleared out by the Bechem United.

In the additional time of the first half, Bechem United managed to snatch the equalizer through Emmanuel Avornyo.



This emboldened the home side and they came back strongly for the second instalment



In the 54th minute, Avornyo turned provider for Augustine Okrah to connect home as Bechem United took the lead.



Bechem extended their lead when Obuoba Yaw Dasi scored a fabulous goal in the 68th minute.