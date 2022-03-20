1
GPL match report: Bechem United pip Accra Lions to climb to second place

Sun, 20 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Bechem United have climbed to second on the Ghana Premier League table following a narrow 1-0 win against Accra Lions on Sunday afternoon.

The team nicknamed the Hunters today hosted the side from Accra in a matchday 21 encounter of the ongoing 2021/22 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.

In a game where both teams put up a very good performance, only one goal was scored.

The first half saw the home team dominating play and creating a number of goal-scoring opportunities.

Unfortunately, the team could not break the deadlock as Accra Lions defended very well.

In the second half, the resilience of Bechem United finally paid off in the 67th minute when Emmanuel Annor equalized with a fantastic effort.

From there on, the hosts managed time and cruised to a deserved 1-0 win to amass the crucial three points to leapfrog Aduana Stars on the standings of the Ghana Premier League.

