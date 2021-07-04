GPL match report: Berekum Chelsea beats Dreams FC 1-0

Berekum Chelsea FC

Berekum Chelsea bounced back from their defeat in the previous match week to record a 1-0 win over Dreams FC away from home on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues has Collins Ameyaw to thank for the victory in the matchday 32 victory.



Ameyaw got his goal at the end of the first half and it was enough to earn all three points for his team.



Both sides created some opportunities to score but the goal was not forthcoming.

However, just before the first time whistle was blown, Ameyaw got the breakthrough.



Dreams are now 6th on the league log with 48 points and Berekum Chelsea are 10th with 40 points so far.



