GPL match report: Bibiani Gold Stars put two past RTU

Bibiani Gold Stars players celebrating a goal

Bibiani Gold Stars defeated Real Tamale United at home in their matchweek 30 game on Sunday afternoon.

Bibiani Gold Stars extended their unbeaten home record to 30 games with a 2-0 win against Real Tamale United at Dun's Park.



After failing to score in the first half, Bibiani Gold Stars reorganized themselves and poured more men forward to get a goal in the game.



Coach Michael Osei made an early change, bringing Prince Opoku Agyemang in place of Steven Owusu.



With a wonderful shot in the 68th minute of the game, Prince Opoku Agyemang effectively started the ball rolling for Bibiani Gold Stars.

Bibiani Gold Stars maintained their lead over the visitors, scoring the second goal of the day in the 73rd minute through striker Emmanuel Appau.



Real Tamale United did everything to get something from the game but all their efforts went wide.



Bibiani Gold Stars will play Legon Cities in their next GPL game while Real Tamale United will play Eleven Wonders.