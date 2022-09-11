6
GPL match report: Bright Adjei scores the winner as Aduana defeat Hearts in Dormaa

Hearts Of Oak 090987 Hearts of Oak's Kwakwo Obeng Jnr after defeat to Aduana Stars

Sun, 11 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Aduana Stars pipped giants Hearts of Oak to open their account in the 2022-23 Ghana Premier League with a winning start at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

The Ogya Boys claimed a vital and deserving 1-0 victory over the Phobians on Sunday ending their 12-match winless run.

Paa Kwesi Fabin began his second reign as Aduana head coach by including debutantes Yaw Ansah Fufuro, Bright Enchill, Douglas Owusu Ansah, and Godfred Opoku Wakii in the start list.

Back to Bataan Stephen Anokye Badu was also lined up for his second debut for the Ogya lads.

Hearts boss Samuel Boadu named a very strong starting lineup to face the Ogya Boys with Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Mohammed Alhassan, Suraj Seidu, and Gladson Awako all making the list.

Goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi was preferred to Richard Attah in goalposts with the former Ghana U20 man making his debut alongside midfielder Eric Esso.

Central African Republic international Yassan Ouatching was also handed a debut in the game while Cameroonian import Junior Kaaba was named on the bench.

The first half was virtually balanced as both teams had an equal share of the possession with very few scoring opportunities going either way.

Aduana got the breakthrough of the match just four minutes after the restart with captain Bright Adjei netting his first goal of the season.

Adjei connected a shot across the face of goal from Sam Adams to slot home the opener after the Hearts defence failed to deal with a loose ball.

Hearts tried everything possible to back into the match but none of their efforts could break down the Aduana defence.

The Phobians ended the match with ten after defender Caleb Amankwah was shown the red card in the dying embers of the match.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
