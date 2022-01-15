GPL match report: Danlad saves late penalty as Kotoko pick a point in Berekum

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko have suffered a setback in the quest to win the Ghana Premier League this season after a goalless draw with Berekum Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

The Porcupine Warriors club after an impressive start to the ongoing 2021/22 Ghanaian top-flight league are in a pole position to push for league triumph at the end of the campaign.



Today at the Golden City Park in Berekum, the Reds locked horns with the Blues in a matchday 13 clash.



In a game where Asante Kotoko fielded a strong team, the opposition also presented an equally good side that played their hearts out.



Although both teams would play well and create a number of chances in the first half, neither side could find the back of the net and settle for a stalemate at the break.

After recess, Berekum Chelsea had a better chance of winning the game when the team was awarded a penalty.



Unfortunately for the side, the chances were squandered as Asante Kotoko held on to draw 0-0 at the end of the 90 minutes.



Despite dropping two points today, Asante Kotoko remains top of the Ghana Premier League table and with one outstanding match as well.