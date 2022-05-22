GPL match report- Dreams FC's winless run continue after draw against WAFA

Dreams FC

Dreams FC extended their winless run to 11 matches in the Ghana Premier League after Sunday's 1-1 draw with WAFA at Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

There was also disquiet in the camp of the hosts who came out to play without new head coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu.



He took charge early this month but has failed to record a single win in four matches in all competition.



In his absence, Abdul Karim Zito made a return to the bench to supervise this draw.

Dreams took the lead after the first quarter of an hour through Kwabena Gogoe who connected a cross from the left side.



Shortly afterward, WAFA were able to draw level courtesy Justus Torsutsey.



Before the hour mark, Collins Boah struck from close range but his attempt missed the goal by an inch.