GPL match report: Dreams secure narrow win over Gold Stars in Bibiani

Sun, 11 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dreams FC pulled off a shock 1-0 win at Gold Stars on Sunday, 11 September 2022, to get their 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season off to a flyer.

The Greens bagged the points thanks to a 56th-minute goal from Dana Blessing at Dun’s Park.

It was a close contest but head coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu ensured his boys returned home with the maximum points.

Gold Stars recorded the first attempt at goal but the new signing, goalkeeper Lord Bawa Martey, produced a great save to keep the scoreline barren.

Five minutes into the second half, striker Agyenim Boateng was brought down but managed to find Ali Huzaf who struck from close range but goalkeeper Hammond Nii Kalala was there with a save.

With seven minutes of injury time, Gold Stars threw everything at the visitors but could not snatch the equalizer.

Bad start for Gold Stars who are in their second season as a top-flight side and jollity for Dreams on the road.

