GPL match report: Eleven Wonder 2-0 Accra Lions

Eleven Wonders 610x341.jpeg Techiman Eleven Wonders FC

Sun, 3 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Techiman Eleven Wonders secured their first win in five matches after beating Accra Lion 2-0 at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.

A brace from Laar Ibrahim saw the host comfortably pick all three points in front of their fans.

The start of the game had to be delayed due to the poor nature of the pitch after rains pour in Techiman before the game.

After a long consultation, the referee decided the game will go on, and both sides were ready for the clash.

Early in the game, Accra Lions were forced into their first change after goalkeeper Fredrick Asare picked an injury and was replaced by Appiah Kubi.

Just 15 minutes into the game, the host broke the deadlock through Laar Ibrahim, having dominated the early exchanges.

However, the visitors gradually warm themselves into the game, creating a few chances.

Eleven Wonders went into the break with the lead, despite the strong finish to the half by Lions.

After the break, Eleven Wonders chased the goal that will seal it for them.

With 15 minutes remaining, Laar Ibrahim whipped in the winner with an expertly taken freekick.

