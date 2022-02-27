GPL match report: Eleven Wonders whip Ashgold in Obuasi

Eleven Wonders

Relegation-threatened Eleven Wonders began the second round of the Ghana Premier League on a good note after defeating Ashantigold at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

The Techiman-based club humiliated the miners on home turf with a resounding 4-1 win on Sunday.



Goals from Tetteh Nortey, Osman Zackaria, Andrews Kuma, and Laar Ibrahim settled the encounter in Obuasi with Ali Mohammed grabbing the consolation goal for the home side.



Wonders will hope to maintain their form in the second round of the domestic top flight after an impressive performance on matchday 18.

Ashantigold hoped to win but Wonders proved to be a strong side and for that matter, inflicted a heavy defeat on the miners.



Despite the win, Wonders still sit bottom on the table with 12 points whereas Ashantigold occupies 12th position with 22 points.