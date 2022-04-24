1
GPL match report: Elmina Sharks 1-1 Real Tamale United

Sun, 24 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Elmina Sharks FC and Real Tamale United played out a draw in their matchday 26 fixture in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday at the Nduom Sports Complex.

The 'Botwekumba' had to come from behind to pick up a point from the game as they failed to make a step further in their fight against relegation. They continue to languish at the bottom on the league log.

At least RTU will be pleased with the draw which has seen them end their 8-game losing streak at away. The draw has also seen them go above the drop zone with one point.

Sharks coach Kobina Amissah made only one change to the squad that held Hearts of Oak to a 1-1 stalemate at the Accra Sports Stadium in the last round.

Dominic Eshun was preferred to Emmanuel Adjetey in the starting lineup for this encounter.

RTU boss Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko altered his team that beat Asante Kotoko SC in Tamale last week with two changes with talisman David Abagna Sandan coming into the starting lineup.

Abagna had been on sidelines for almost two months with an injury he sustained at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon back in January. His last start was in December last year.

The captain took the place of Kwame Boakye while Rashid Alhassan made way for the inclusion of Samuel Bawa in the starting eleven.

The Pride of the North got their noses in front with an early lead in the 5th minute through Victor Oduro with his second goal of the campaign.

The lead stood for only 9 minutes as Sharks responded with an equaliser in the 14th minute of the match through Isaac Donkor.

Both teams tried to get the winning goal in the second half but none of their efforts could find the back of the net.

