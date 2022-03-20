GPL match report: Eric Kwakwa scores late to secure a point for Aduana against RTU

Aduana Stars players

Real Tamale United halted Aduana Stars' four-game winning streak after holding them to a pulsating draw at the Aliu Mahama sports stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Northern Blues got off to a bright start after Baba Kushibo broke the game's deadlock in the 32nd minute with a fine striker.



But a strong Aduana Stars in the second half wrestled back to secure a point after Eric Kwakwa pulled parity with 20 minutes remaining.



Real Tamale United will rue missed opportunities after starting the game in the best way, creating chances but only took one of them in the first stanza.



The Premier League returnees dominated the first half and thought they could continue in the same fashion after the break.

However, two times Ghana Premier League champions, Aduana Stars showed why they are the team in form, stepping up their game in the final 30 minutes.



After waves and waves of attack, former Medeama midfielder Eric Kwakwa pounced on an opportunity to level the scoreline.



Both sides had their moments to steal the winner, but RTU will now have to wait for another week to find their first win of the second round.