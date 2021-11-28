GPL match report: Gold Stars back to winning ways after beating Accra Lions

Bibiani Gold Stars players celebrating a goal

Bibiani Gold Stars recovered from back-to-back defeat to beat fellow newcomers Accra Lions at the Duns Arena on Sunday.

Second-half goals from Frank Adjei Junior and Prince Owusu Kwabena gave the hosts a deserving home win.



The game started slowly with both sides cautious in their approach but Lions came close in the 23rd minute after a brilliant play between Rauf Salifu and Christopher Acheampong.



The visitors nearly grabbed the opener after Abass Samari's long-range strike hit the crossbar with six-minute to halftime.



But the host took advantage after breaking the deadlock just a minute into the start of the second half, following Frank Adjei's long-range which beat goalkeeper Fredrick Asare.

Coach Rainer Kraft made a double substitution after replacing Fredrick Akatuk and Joseph Addo with Fredrick Asante and Ibrahim Issa respectively. Moments later he withdrew Abass Samari for Dominic Nsobila.



However, the Miners kept pushing and with 18 minutes remaining Prince Owusu Kwabena doubled Gold Stars' lead with a cool finish.



Bibiani Gold Stars held on to win their second game of the season after defeats to Kotoko and Elmina Sharks.



Meanwhile, it was Accra Lions' third defeat on the road in the topflight.