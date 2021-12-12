GPL match report: Gold Stars pip Bechem United to get back to winning ways

Bibiani Gold Stars players celebrating a goal

Bibiani Gold Stars got back to winning ways on Sunday after beating Bechem United at the Dun's Park thanks to Prince Owusu’s well-hit free-kick.

Gold Stars seemed to have run out of ideas when Owusu unleashed a ferocious free-kick into the net to secure a 1-0 victory – and helped the club bounce back from a 2-1 defeat at Dreams FC last weekend.



Owusu's decisive goal came in the 70th minute, three minutes after Bechem had been reduced to 10 men as Kofi Agbesimah picked up a deserved red card.



Despite the numerical disadvantage for more than 20 minutes, Bechem weren’t afraid to attack and they came close a couple of times to snatching a point, which would have seen them remain in the top five. They have dropped to the eighth position.

But Gold Stars pulled through with the support of their fans to climb up to sixth on the table.



The victory is the third in four home games for Gold Stars, with Kotoko being the only club to take maximum points from Bibiani.