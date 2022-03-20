GPL match report: Gold Stars put one past Elmina Sharks in Bibiani

Sun, 20 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Gold Stars returned to winning ways after a 1-0 win over Elmina Sharks at the Dun's Park in Bibiani on Sunday.
Godfred Kyei's 39th minute made the difference in Bibiani.
Michael Osei and his boys were seeking to bounce back after the shameful 5-0 defeat 5-0 at Asante Kotoko last week.
The Miners were ripped apart by the Porcupine Warriors in a game that exposed their frailties.
Gold Stars are 14th on the table but two points away from the relegation line and that mean no more slip-ups.
Sharks were also looking for a win as they lie bottom of the table.
Last week, they conceded late to lose 3-2 to Berekum Chelsea at home which has compounded their woes.
