GPL match report: Gold Stars stage comeback over King Faisal in Bibiani

Bibiani Gold Stars players celebrating a win

Bibiani Goldstars FC made it their eighth straight home victory in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday when they beat King Faisal Babes at the Dun's Park.

The Miners came from a goal down to record a 2-1 win over the Kumasi-based club to extend the gap between them and the relegation zone to seven points.



Substitute Prince Opoku Agyemang scored both goals to ensure Goldstars are victorious in the end.



Goldstars trainer Michael Osei made alterations to the team that started in their 2-0 defeat to Karela United FC in the last round game in Nzema-Aiyinase last week.



Isaac Baidu came in for Isaac Baah whilst Emmanuel Odai also replaced Farouk Adams in the starting lineup for the Miners.



Man of the match in the last home match Evans Owusu paved for Frank Amankwah at the left-back position for Goldstars.

Faisal head coach Branko Bozovic made only a change to the team that started our previous game against Bechem United in Kumasi last week.



Defender James Opoku Nyimfah was handed his maiden start in the Green and White shirt having taken the place of Pius Baffour Awuah.



Enoch Morrison and Baba Yahaya led the attack for Faisal in the absence of Ibrahim Osman, Zubairu Ibrahim, and Mawuli Wayo.



It was the visitors who broke the deadlock of the match on the stroke of halftime when defender Odai put the ball behind his own net.



Goldstars got the opportunity to draw level just five minutes after the break after they were awarded a penalty but Prince Kwabena Owusu failed to convert from the spot.

Opoku Agyemang spent just a minute on the pitch after coming on as a substitute to get the equalising goal for the home side in the 53rd minute.



Opoku Agyemang scored the winning goal for the Goldstars ten minutes from full-time as he handed all three points to them to move clear of the drop zone.



The loss has sent Faisal into the relegation zone for the first time this season as they continue to search for their first win in the league for over two months.



The "Insha Allah" Boys have now gone ten premiership matches on the bounce without a win.