GPL match report: Great Olympics lose 1-0 to Eleven Wonders

Techiman Eleven Wonders FC

Eleven Wonders made it back-to-back victories after recording a 1-0 result over Accra Great Olympics away from home on Sunday afternoon.

The goal came late and Abass Ganiu was the goal scorer on the day, finding a way past the Great Olympics defense and slotting the ball into the net.



Both teams created some opportunities to score in the first half but unfortunately, the goal was not forthcoming.



It looked to be the case in the second half as well until Ganiu intervened in the 85th minute and scored the winner.

Accra Great Olympics have dropped to 5th on the league log and Eleven Wonders are 12th.



