0
Menu
Sports

GPL match report: Great Olympics pip Bechem Utd to kick start new season with a win

Maxwell Abbey Quaye Samuel Ashie Quaye Great Olympics duo Samuel Abbey Quaye and Maxwell Abbey Quaye

Sat, 10 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season has officially kicked off today, Saturday, September 10, 2022.

In the first match of the season, Great Olympics have defeated Bechem United 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Nicknamed the Hunters, the team from Bechem today travelled to Accra to take on Olympics in the first match of the new league season.

In the first half of many actions, both teams created a number of chances but could not equalize before the referee whistled for the break.

After recess, Great Olympics put up a good performance but was matched boot for boot by the visiting team.

Late in the 82nd minute, Samuel Abbey Quaye scored with a tap-in to open the scoring for Great Olympics.

Despite a spirited effort from Bechem United in the remainder of the exciting contest, the visitors could not score and had to succumb to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the end of the contest.

On Sunday, as many as six matches have been scheduled to be played. Hearts of Oak’s encounter against Aduana Stars in Dormaa is the biggest game that will be played.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II
Bawumia, Mahama, others who attended funeral of Bernard Avle's wife
Some major scandals that occurred under Queen Elizabeth II's reign
Related Articles: