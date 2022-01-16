GPL match report: Great Olympics share spoils with Medeama in Tarkwa

Meadama SC

Medeama have been held goalless at home by Great Olympics in another frustrating run against the visitors.

The Mauve and Yellow failed to make home advantage count after dropping points at Akoon Park.



Coach Umar Rabi's men put up a lackluster performance as the visitors controlled the game for the better part of the exchanges.



The Medeama gaffer kept faith with his starting XI that beat Hearts of Oak at home last Wednesday with striking pair Amed Toure and Prince Opoku Agyemang leading the attack.

But their partnership has not really worked after Agyemang was replaced by Ebenezer Ackahbi.



Olympics coach Annor Walker deserves credit for mapping out a strategy to shut out the home side for the second time in a row.