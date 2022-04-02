8
Menu
Sports

GPL match report: Isaac Mensah scores as Hearts of Oak beat Medeama in Accra

Video Archive
Sat, 2 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Medeama SC in week 23 fixture.

The Phobians picked up a point in midweek and needed to win this game to keep their hopes of defending the league title alive.

Coach Samuel Boadu and his team needed this win to keep the chase on leaders Asante Kotoko on the table.

The two sides created a lot of chances but were unable to score in the first half.

Obeng Jnr came close to scoring for Hearts after a defensive mistake from the Medeama defense. His kick was too shallow to beat Anaba in the 33rd minute.

Hearts of Oak appealed for a penalty in the 50th minute after the ball struck the hand of Medeama defender Vincent Atinga in the box but referee Fuseini Alfaa Ba-Adey ignored for play to continue.

Isaac Mensah broke the deadlock for Hearts of Oak in the 55th minute with a nice header from a Daniel Afriyie Barnieh cross.

The defending league champions held onto the lead to secure the win at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
E-Levy Passage: Here’s how this NDC MP was ‘tricked’ into nearly absenting himself from parliament
Suspected gunman arrested, weapon retrieved - Police
‘False’ 10,000 km roads claim: How Akufo-Addo mocked Minority MPs during SoNA
IK Acheampong's last meal before his execution in 1979
Man brandishing pistol on Accra-Cape Coast Road assaults another
'You will withdraw' - Ablakwa, Afenyo-Markin exchange words in Parliament
Africa's Top 10 teams in latest FIFA World Ranking
Why former President Kufuor described Hassan Ayariga as Ghana’s ‘shadow president’
INTERPOL nabs Ghanaian gospel musician in Cotonou
Why NDC didn’t call for division during E-Levy approval
Related Articles: